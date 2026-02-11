Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Ecuador | Nummer 620 - Februar 2026

Zwischen Kakao und Bergbau

In Las Naves verwalten die Gemeinden das Zusammenleben gemeinsam, doch die Ausbeutung durch Bergbauunternehmen stört das soziale Gleichgewicht

Der Kanton Las Naves, eine Landwirtschaftsregion in der Provinz Bolívar, war nicht immer ein überwachtes Land. Jahrzehntelang konzentrierte sich das Gemeinschaftsleben auf Landwirtschaft, gemeinsame Wassernutzung und eine selbstverständliche, tägliche Beziehung zum Land: Man säte, pflegte und teilte. Heute ist diese Ordnung durcheinander. Polizeilastwagen auf den Straßen, Militärkontrollen und Durchsuchungen gehören zum Alltag. Dieser Bericht zeigt, warum der Staat nicht mehr als Rechtsschützer empfunden wird, sondern als Kontrollinstrument für den Fortschritt eines Bergbau­projekts.

Von Mishelle Calle Sánchez - Übersetzung: Carla Venner
Zunehmende Militarisierung Kriminalisierung des Widerstands in der Gemeinschaft nimmt zu (Foto: Frente Cantonal de Defensa del Agua y la Vida Las Naves)

