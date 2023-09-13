Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 591/592 - September/Oktober 2023

Backlash nach dem Aufbruch

In Chile gibt ein Jahr nach dem gescheiterten Referendum die politische Rechte den Ton an

Im fünfzigsten Jahr nach dem Putsch steigt das Ansehen des Ex-Diktators Augusto Pinochet und die Akzeptanz des Militärputsches von 1973. Der politischen Rechten, die sich in einem breiten Spektrum von Parteien und Thinktanks organisiert, gelingt es, die Verbrechen der Diktatur zu relativieren und erfolgreich den Boden für rechtskonservative Politik zu ebnen. Dabei ist sie auch international gut vernetzt.

Von Ute Löhning

Lesen Sie den kompletten Artikel in der September/Oktober-Ausgabe (LN 591/592)

