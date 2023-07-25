Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023 | Peru

“Der Prozess von unten hat schon begonnen”

Die Linke Politikerin Verónika Mendoza sieht Lösung in neuer Verfassung

Seit dem Sturz des Präsidenten Pedro Castillo am 7. Dezember hat sich die politische Krise in Peru weiter verschärft. Die LN sprachen mit Verónika Mendoza von der linken Partei Nuevo Perú über die Menschenrechtsverletzungen der Regierung Boluarte und mögliche Auswege aus der Krise.

Von Martin Ling

