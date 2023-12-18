Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Nummer 595 - Januar 2024

Der schleichende Putsch der Korrupten

Die Gesellschaft Guatemalas wehrt sich weiter gegen Versuche, den Amtsantritt des Wahlsiegers Bernardo Arévalo zu verhindern

Die guatemaltekische Gesellschaft ist die Korruption und ihre Schergen schon lange leid. Der vom „Pakt der Korrupten” unternommene Versuch, den bei den letzten Präsi­dentschaftswahlen zum Ausdruck gebrachten Willen des Volkes zu untergraben, treibt seit Monaten Massen auf die Straße. Die Generalstaatsanwaltschaft fordert nach wie vor, die Wahlen vom August für ungültig zu erklären.

Von Sara Meyer, Comalapa

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer neuen Januar-Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Guatemala | Nummer 517/518 - Juli/August 2017 | Politik

ABSTIEG EINES KOMIKERS

Der gegen Korruption angetretene Präsident Morales versinkt selbst in Korruptionsskandalen – Rücktrittsrufe werden lauter

Eineinhalb Jahre nach Beginn seiner Präsidentschaft steht Jimmy Morales in Guatemala mit dem Rücken zur Wand. Gegen mehrere enge Vertraute und Top-Funktionäre laufen Ermittlungen und Verfahren, die Korruption blüht auch unter seiner Regierung und sein Image ist nach den Enthüllungen in Folge des qualvollen Todes von 41 Mädchen in einem staatlichen Heim nachhaltig erschüttert. …
Guatemala | Nummer 440 - Februar 2011

Colom auf dem Kriegspfad

Die guatemaltekische Regierung setzt das Militär gegen Drogenkartelle ein

Guatemalas Regierung versucht Stärke zu zeigen im Kampf gegen mexikanische Drogenkartelle, die die Region in den letzten zwei Jahren mit brachialen Methoden übernommen haben. Der Präsident verhängt im Herzen des Landes den Ausnahmezustand und die Bevölkerung ist erst einmal erleichtert. Doch die Institutionen sind bereits von Narcos unterwandert.
Guatemala | Nummer 464 - Februar 2013

„Ich kann mir Pessimismus gar nicht leisten“

Interview mit der Journalistin und Lehrerin LucÍa Escobar über die Hoffnungen und Befürchtungen der guatemaltekischen Nachkriegsgeneration

Die an vielen Orten herrschende Gewalt ist eines der größten Probleme in Guatemala. Vor einem Jahr wurde der konservative Ex-General Otto Pérez Molina zum Präsidenten gewählt und versprach ein hartes Durchgreifen – bislang noch ohne große Wirkung. Die LN sprachen mit Lucía Escobar über die schwierige Suche nach Veränderungen und die Situation der sozialen Bewegungen.

Newsletter abonnieren