Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 598 - April 2024 | Peru

Strategien gegen el Niño und Klimakrise

Interview mit der Wirtschaftswissenschaftlerin und Produzentin Maria López über die Strategien ihrer Kooperative im Norden Perus

Die 26-jährige Maira López arbeitet für Norandino, eine landwirtschaftliche Kooperative in Peru. Im Interview gewährt sie Eindrücke in den täglichen Kampf der Kleinbäuer*innen gegen Starkregen, Dürren und Plagen – alles Folgen der Klimakrise und der fehlenden Anpassungspolitik. López schildert auch, welche Lösungsansätze die Kooperative gefunden hat.

Interview: Ute Stefanie Beier

Lies das gesamte Interview in unserer April-Ausgabe!

