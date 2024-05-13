„Wir wollen Bayer am Verhandlungstisch haben”

Vier südamerikanische Länder haben bei der Organisation für wirtschaftliche Zusammenarbeit und Entwicklung (OECD) gemeinsam Beschwerde gegen das deutsche Unternehmen Bayer wegen des unsachgemäßen Einsatzes von Pestizi­den und Menschenrechtsverletzungen einge­reicht. Der symbolische Akt fand am 25. April in Berlin im Europäischen Zentrum für Menschenrechte (ECCHR) statt. Deutschlands Hauptstadt wurde nicht nur gewählt, weil Bayer ein deutsches Unternehmen ist. In Berlin befindet sich auch die OECD-Kontaktstelle, bei der Beschwerde eingereicht werden kann, wenn ein transnationales Unternehmen wegen Unregelmäßig­keiten in den Ländern, in denen es tätig ist, auffällt. Die LN sprachen mit der Anwältin Jaqueline Andrade von der Organisation Terra de Direitos, die Brasilien bei der gemeinschaftlichen Beschwerde vertritt.