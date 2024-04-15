Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 598 - April 2024

Die Luft wird dünn für Bolsonaro

Nach neuen belastenden Aussagen wird die Verhaftung des ehemaligen Präsidenten immer warscheinlicher

Nach der Kundgebung am 25. Februar, an der zwischen 750.000 und 350.000 Unterstützer*innen von Bolsonaro teilnahmen (erstere ist die Angabe der Zivilpolizei, die zweite von Beobachter*innen), gab es im März Fortschritte bei den Ermittlungen gegen den ehemaligen Präsidenten unter anderem wegen versuchtem Staatsstreich, Amtsmissbrauch und Geldwäsche. Die Verhaftung Jair Bolsonaros scheint immer wahrscheinlicher.

Von Luciana Haussen (Übersetzung: Julia Ganter)

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer April-Ausgabe!

