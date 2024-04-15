Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 598 - April 2024

Eine Fabrik von Schuldigen

Wie Mexiko durch institutionalisierte Folter seine Kriminalfälle löst

Menschenrechtsverteidiger*innen in Chiapas und anderen Teilen Mexikos beobachten eine systematische Nutzung von Folter, um Unschuldige, meist marginalisierte Menschen, dazu zu bringen, Geständnisse für Kriminaldelikte zu unterschreiben, die andere begangen haben. Während der Staat so seine Aufklärungsstatistik poliert, sind Betroffene mit jahrelangen Haftstrafen und immensen psychologischen, körperlichen und materiellen Schäden konfrontiert.

Von Anne Haas, Chiapas

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer April-Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Mexiko | Nummer 441 - März 2011

Déjà Vu unter anderen Vorzeichen

Nach massiver Polizeigewalt steht Oaxacas neue Regierung unter Druck

Mitte Februar gingen in der Hauptstadt des Bundesstaats Oaxaca Polizeieinheiten brutal gegen DemontrantInnen vor. Nur drei Monate nach Amtsantritt der neuen Regierung wachsen Zweifel an dem angekündigten Neubeginn. Dabei ist die neuerliche Polizeigewalt nur einer der zahlreichen Konfliktherde, die die heterogene Regierungsallianz zu bewältigen hat.
Mexiko | Nummer 561 - März 2021

KEINE GERECHTIGKEIT FÜR FIDEL

Mord an Menschenrechtler Fidel Heras Cruz bislang nicht aufgeklärt

Im Februar unterstützten 1.200 Organisationen und Menschen aus 20 Ländern anlässlich der Ermordung des mexikanischen Menschenrechtsverteidigers Fidel Heras Cruz eine Eilaktion. Sie forderten die Aufklärung des Mordes und umfassenden Schutz seiner Gemeinde vor weiteren Gewalttaten. …
Indigene | Mexiko | Nummer 563 – Mai 2021

40 STUNDEN ENTFÜHRT

Menschenrechtsverteidiger*innen in Chiapas werden bedroht und kriminalisiert

Nach zwei Tagen Freiheitsberaubung konnten Lázaro Sánchez Gutiérrez und Victorico Gálvez Pérez Mitte April befreit werden. Beide arbeiten im Menschenrechtszentrum Fray Bartolomé de Las Casas (Frayba) im südmexikanischen Bundesstaat Chiapas, wo sie Menschenrechtsverletzungen an indigenen Gemeinden dokumentie­ren. …

Newsletter abonnieren