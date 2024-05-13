Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Lateinamerika | Nummer 599 - Mai 2024

Gesundheit für alle

Die fünfte People´s Health Assembly in Mar del Plata fordert grundlegende Veränderungen

Mehr als 600 Aktivist*innen aus 60 Ländern versammelten sich vom 7. bis 11. April im argentinischen Mar del Plata zur fünften People’s Health Assembly (PHA5). Im Zentrum stand das Eintreten für „Gesundheit für alle“: Solidarität mit Gaza, der Kampf gegen Privatisierung und die weltweite Unterordnung von Gesundheitssystemen und Ernährungssicherheit unter Finanzinteressen, gegen Femizide und für Frauen - und LGBTQI*-Rechte. Am Ende stand die Forderung nach einer wirtschaftlichen und sozialökologischen Transformation.

Von Christopher Knauth, Mar del Plata

