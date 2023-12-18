Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Lateinamerika | Nummer 595 - Januar 2024

Die Mantras der neoliberalen Ökonomie müssen weg

Interview mit Herausgeberin und Autorin eines Buches zu 50 Jahren “Neue Weltwirtschaftsordnung”

Am 1. Mai 1974 verabschiedete die Vollversammlung der Vereinten Nationen eine Resolution, die eine neue, gerechtere Weltwirtschaftordnung (NWWO) forderte. Im November 2023 erschien im Transcript Verlag das von Alex Veit und Daniel Fuchs herausgegebene Buch Eine gerechte Weltwirtschaftsordnung? Die „New International Economic Order“ und die Zukunft der Süd-Nord­-Beziehungen. Es stellt die Frage, welche Bedeu­tung die Forderung nach einer neuen Welt­wirtschaftsordnung in Zeiten des Klimawandels noch hat. Die LN sprachen mit dem Berliner Mitherausgeber Alex Veit (AV) und der in Quito lebenden Autorin Miriam Lang (ML) zur Rolle und Bedeutung Lateinamerikas im Ringen um eine Neue Weltwirtschaftsordnung heute.

Interview: Christopher Knauth

