Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 595 - Januar 2024

Warten auf das Schockprogramm

Mit dem Ultrarechten Javier Milei hat Argentinien das Risiko gewählt

Am 10. Dezember übernahm Argentiniens ultrarechter Präsident Javier Milei sein Amt vom Mitte-links-Peronisten Alberto Fernández. Die Stichwahl gegen den amtierenden Wirtschaftsminister Sergio Massa gewann der selbsternannte Anarcho-Kapitalist mit dem Versprechen eines grundlegenden Wandels zum Besseren. Im krisengeplagten Argentinien wollen diesem Versprechen viele Glauben schenken, vor allem die jungen Argentinier*innen, die keine Perspektiven sehen. Wie radikal Milei den Staat mit seiner „Motorsäge“ zurechtstutzen wird, ist die Frage, die sich ab 2024 in Argentinien stellt. Turbulente und konfliktreiche Zeiten sind sicher.

Von Martin Ling, Buenos Aires

Ähnliche Themen

Argentinien | Bewegung | Gender | Nummer 537 - März 2019

EINE KAMPFANSAGE

Das politische Jahr in Argentinien beginnt mit dem 8. März

Am 8. März streiken wieder hunderttausende Frauen* in Argentinien und auf der ganzen Welt. Es ist das dritte Jahr, in dem international zu einem feministischen Streik am 8. März aufgerufen wird. Die Frauen*Streikbewegung, die ihren Ausgang im Oktober 2016 in Polen und Argentinien nahm, ist heute zu einer neuen feministischen Internationalen geworden. …
Argentinien | Nummer 524 - Februar 2018

LEG DICH NICHT MIT DEN ALTEN AN!

Der Widerstand gegen die zweite Welle der neoliberalen Reformen von Präsident Macri wächst

Die Hälfte der Amtszeit von Argentiniens neoliberalem Präsidenten Mauricio Macri ist im vergangenen Dezember abgelaufen. Trotz dürftiger wirtschaftlicher Entwicklung fühlt sich Macri durch die für sein Mitte-rechts-Bündnis Cambiemos überraschend gut verlaufenen Parlamentswahlen im vergangenen Oktober ermutigt, seit Dezember eine zweite Welle neoliberaler Reformen voranzutreiben. …
Argentinien | Nummer 591/592 - September/Oktober 2023 | Wahlen

Der Löwe brüllt sich zum Wahlerfolg

Der Rechts-libertäre Javier Mileo gewinnt die Vorwahlen

Bei den Vorwahlen in Argentinien am 13. August wurden die Präsidentschaftskandidat*innen der Parteienbündnisse gewählt. Überraschend gewann der rechts-libertäre Kandidat Javier Milei. Für die Wahlen am 22. …

