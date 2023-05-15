Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nicaragua | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023

La Madre de todas las marchas

Das Muttertagsmassaker in Nicaragua jährt sich zum fünften Mal

Vor fünf Jahren, am 30. Mai 2018, endete eine massive Demonstration gegen das Ortega-Murillo-Regime in einem Massaker. Seitdem kämpfen Mütter von getöteten Protestierenden für Wahrheit und Gerechtigkeit. Denn auch fünf Jahre nach dem Massaker hat noch immer keine Aufarbeitung stattgefunden.

Von A. B.

Lies den kompletten Text in der Mai-Ausgabe der Lateinamerika Nachrichten!

Ähnliche Themen

Nicaragua | Nummer 536 - Februar 2019 | Ökologie | Umwelt & Klima

IRRWEG EXTRAKTIVISMUS

Menschenrechte und Umweltpolitik auf der Weltklimakonferenz

Eine Umweltaktivistin, die anonym bleiben möchte, war im Dezember 2018 als Vertreterin einer nicaraguanischen Umweltorganisation auf der Weltklimakonferenz COP 24. Dort wie auch auf der anschließenden Rundreise in Deutschland machte sie auf die Lage der Menschenrechte und die Umweltpolitik Nicaraguas aufmerksam. …
Nicaragua | Nummer 558 - Dezember 2020

„AUSLÄNDISCHE AGENTEN“ MIT MAULKORB

Parlament verabschiedet neue repressive Gesetze

Mit drei neuen Gesetzen holt die autoritäre Regierung von Daniel Ortega zu einem weiteren Schlag gegen Kritiker*innen und Nichtregierungsorganisationen aus. Das „Gesetz zur Regulierung ausländischer Agenten“ ermöglicht die staatliche Kontrolle über Gelder, die viele NGOs aus dem Ausland erhalten. …
Nicaragua | Nummer 586 - April 2023

„Als wären wir nie dort geboren worden“

Interview mit Menschenrechtsverteidiger*innen des Colectivo de Derechos Humanos Nicaragua Nunca Más

Anlässlich der Sitzung des UN-Menschenrechtsrats am 6. März 2023 und der Präsentation des Berichts der UN-Expert*innengruppe zur Menschenrechtslage in Nicaragua sind drei Vertreter*innen des Menschenrechtskollektivs Nicaragua Nunca Más nach Genf gekommen. Bei ihrem anschließenden Aufenthalt in Berlin hatten die LN die Möglichkeit, mit ihnen zu sprechen. …