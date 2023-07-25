Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Literatur | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Magischer Realismus in Graphic Novel Format

Guadalupe & Minerva verbindet humorvoll Mythologie mit einer klassischen Roadmovie-Story

Von Johanna Fuchs

Lesen Sie den kompletten Beitrag in der Juli/August-Ausgabe (LN 589/590)

Ähnliche Themen

Literatur | Nummer 481/482 - Juli/August 2014

Hundert Jahre Julio Cortázar

Eine Bilanz zum Werk und Wirken des argentinischen Schriftstellers

Julio Cortázar, der 1984 verstorbene Meister des cuento corto, der Kurzgeschichte, wäre am 26. August dieses Jahres 100 Jahre alt geworden. In seinem Heimatland Argentinien häufen sich seit Monaten die Veranstaltungen zu seinen Ehren. Wie kein anderer seiner Zeit experimentierte er mit Struktur, Form und Sprache und brach alle Regeln der Literatur.
Literatur | Nummer 516 – Juni 2017

LYRIK AUS LATEINAMERIKA

Ein Gedicht von Sergio Raimondi

Literatur | Mexiko | Nummer 541/542 - Juli/August 2019

UNERTRÄGLICH, UNVERZICHTBAR

Die mexikanische Autorin Fernanda Melchor erzählt von Gewalt, um sie zu ergründen

Fernanda Melchor gilt in Lateinamerika seit Jahren als eine der einflussreichsten Autorinnen ihrer Generation. Nun wurde endlich einer ihrer Texte ins Deutsche übersetzt – und räumte hierzulande sogleich mehrere Preise ab. Für eine Literatur, die so voller Gewalt ist, dass die Lektüre kaum erträglich ist. …

Newsletter abonnieren