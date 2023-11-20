Tiefer Graben durch die MAS

Zwei Jahre vor den Wahlen um Präsidentschaft und Parlament in Bolivien ist die Regierungspartei Bewegung zum Sozialismus (MAS) tief gespalten. Staatschef Luis Arce und der langjährige Staatschef Evo Morales streiten sich um die Präsidentschaftskandidatur 2025, ihre Anhänger*innen liefern sich Auseinandersetzungen um die Macht in der Partei und in den sozialen Organisationen an der Basis.