Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Bolivien | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023 | Wahlen

Tiefer Graben durch die MAS

Bolivien Regierungspartei ist in Unterstützer*innen von Staatschef Luis Arce und Expräsident Evo Morales gespalten

Zwei Jahre vor den Wahlen um Präsidentschaft und Parlament in Bolivien ist die Regierungspartei Bewegung zum Sozialismus (MAS) tief gespalten. Staatschef Luis Arce und der langjährige Staatschef Evo Morales streiten sich um die Präsidentschaftskandidatur 2025, ihre Anhänger*innen liefern sich Auseinandersetzungen um die Macht in der Partei und in den sozialen Organisationen an der Basis.

Von Steffen Heinzelmann, La Paz

Lies den kompletten Artikel in unserer Dezemberausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Bolivien | Nummer 379 - Januar 2006

„Für Wasser werden die Menschen sich mobilisieren, so oft es nötig ist“

Interview mit Julián Pérez von der Vereinigung der Nachbarschaftsräte FEJUVE von El Alto

Im Vorfeld der allgemeinen Wahlen am 18. …
Bolivien | Nummer 450 - Dezember 2011

Wie antastbar ist unantastbar?

Die Gemeinden des „Indigenen Territoriums und Nationalparks Isiboro Securé“ (TIPNIS) haben sich mit ihren Forderungen durchgesetzt – vorerst

Nach monatelangen Protesten ging die Regierung Morales auf die Forderungen der Indigenen aus dem Tiefland nach dem Schutz des Regenwaldgebiets ein. Doch sind damit nicht alle Probleme vom Tisch. Welche wirtschaftlichen Aktivitäten legal sein sollen und welche nicht, bleibt weiter unklar.
Bolivien | Nummer 409/410 - Juli/August 2008

Machtkampf in Bolivien

Abgewählte Eliten mit Sperrfeuer gegen Morales

Boliviens „Prozess des Wandels“, der seinen symbolträchtigsten Niederschlag im Verfassungsprozess findet, kommt weiterhin nur langsam voran. Der konservativen Opposition ist es hingegen gelungen, die von der Regierungspartei unter Führung von Präsident Evo Morales angestrebte legislative „Neugründung Boliviens“ zu bremsen.

Newsletter abonnieren