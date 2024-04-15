Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 598 - April 2024

“Wir vertrauen auf uns selbst”

Chilenische Aktivist*innen erinnern an die Anfänge der internationalen Menschenrechtsbewegung vor 50 Jahren

Im Mai 1974 gelangte der erste umfassende Bericht über staatliche Folter unter der Diktatur in Chile an die internationale Öffentlichkeit. Dahinter steckten Mitarbeiter*innen des ökumenischen Friedenskomitees. Als auch deutsche Solidaritätskomitees die Nachricht verbreiteten, nahm eine internationale Bewegung Gestalt an, die sich die Wahrung fundamentaler Rechte auf die Fahne schrieb.

Von Kiva Drexel

