Honduras | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Abwanderung der Gehirne

Immer mehr Ärzt*innen verlassen ihr Land

In Deutschland herrscht seit Jahrzehnten ein Pflegenotstand, der zunehmend gravierender wird. Also wird Personal importiert, auch aus Lateinamerika. Das Beispiel Honduras zeigt, was die Abwanderung von jungen, hochmotivierten Ärzt*innen individuell und volkswirtschaftlich bedeutet.

Von Christof Wittwer

Honduras | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Gemeindeversammlung im Schatten der Konzerne

Reportage zu einer Gemeinderatswahl im Territorium der indigenen Tolupanes

Das Territorium der indigenen Tolupanes ist für Holz- und Bergbauunternehmen ökonomisch sehr interessant. Ohne Berücksichtigung der Menschenrechte und der ILO-Konvention 169 setzen sie ihre Interessen häufig gewaltsam durch. …
Lateinamerika | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Pride Monat in Lateinamerika

Fotografische Eindrücke aus Brasilien, El Salvador und Chile

In Gedenken an die Stonewall Riots 1969 in New York finden jährlich im Juni und Juli Pride-Veranstaltungen („Stolz“) und Demonstrationen für die Rechte von Personen aus der LGBTIQ*-Community statt – so auch in der großen Mehrheit der lateinamerikanischen Länder.
Brasilien | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

„Das große Thema ist der Schutz der Indigenen“

Interview mit Menschenrechtsaktivisten und -pädagogen Paulo César Carbonari

Die Amtszeit Jair Bolsonaros hat die Lage der Menschenrechte in Brasilien deutlich verschlechtert. Inzwischen ist die Regierung Lula ein halbes Jahr im Amt – Zeit für eine erste Zwischenbilanz. LN sprachen mit dem Aktivisten Paulo Carbonari von der Nationalen Menschenrechtsbewegung MNDH über die Situation der Menschenrechte und deren Verteidiger*innen.

