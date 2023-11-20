Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Honduras | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023

Kinder und Alte bleiben zurück

Über die Bedeutung von Überweisungen durch Migrant*innen im Ausland und die Folgen für die honduranische Wirtschaft

Je schwieriger die wirtschaftliche Lage in Honduras wird, desto mehr steigen die remesas, Rücküberweisungen von Migrant*innen im Ausland. Hunderttausende Familien leben von dem Geld, das ihnen Angehörige vor allem aus den USA regelmäßig überweisen. Was für diese Familien ein Rettungsring ist, führt jedoch zu immer größerer Abhängigkeit, mehr Migration und erschwert dadurch das langfristige Wirtschaftswachstum des Landes.

Von Cristof Wittwer

