Mexiko | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023

Digitale Mauer

Wie die Zukunft von Migrant*innen in Mexiko von einer Smartphone-App aus den USA abhängt

Anhand einer Smartphone-App der US-amerikanischen Behörden versuchen vor allem Menschen, die in den USA einen Asylantrag stellen wollen, einen Termin zur legalen Überquerung der Grenze zu erhalten. Die App gleicht einem Glücksspiel, denn pro Tag werden bei zehntausenden Anfragen nur 1.450 Termine vergeben. Die US-Grenz- und Immigrationspolitik hat dabei nicht nur einen erheblichen Einfluss auf das Migrationsverhalten hunderttausender Menschen, sondern auch auf die Arbeit von mexikanischen Herbergen für Migrant*innen.

Von Antonia Jordan & Indi-Carolina Kryg, Mexiko-Stadt/Tijuana

Mexiko | Nummer 531/532 - September/Oktober 2018

ALTES NEU VERPACKT

Ursachen für Emigration sollen mit Wirtschaftsprojekten bekämpft werden

Mexikos künftiger Präsident Andrés Manuel López Obrador will die Migration nach Norden durch Entwicklungsprojekte eindämmen und die Militarisierung der Grenzen stoppen. Doch seine bisherige Agenda lässt Zweifel an den Erfolgsaussichten dieser Vorhaben aufkommen.
Mexiko | Nummer 485 - November 2014

Auf sumpfigem Boden

Das Projekt für den Flughafen-Neubau in Mexiko-Stadt ist riskant, umwelt­gefährdend und wenig transparent

Das 13 Milliarden US-Dollar teure Bauprojekt rund um den neuen Flughafen in Mexiko-Stadt sorgt für Aufregung. Seit der mexikanische Präsident Enrique Peña Nieto Anfang September Details bekannt gegeben hat, verhindert die Regierung eine öffentliche Diskussion über die Risiken in der für den Bau vorgesehenen Region. …
Bewegung | Lateinamerika | Mexiko | Nummer 582 - Dezember 2022

VIER FRAUEN, EIN GEMEINSAMER KAMPF

Über den Aktivismus lateinamerikanischer Migrant*innen in Mexiko

Migrant*innen aus lateinamerikanischen Ländern haben in Mexiko auch unter der aktuellen Regierung von Präsident Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) mit Feminiziden, Rassismus und gewaltsamem Verschwinden- lassen zu kämpfen. In öffentlichen geführten Diskussionen über Gewalt gegen Migrant*innen und ihre Angehörigen rückt die Rolle von Frauen oft in den Hintergrund. …

