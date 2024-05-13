Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 599 - Mai 2024

¡Adiós Amlo!

Mexiko bereitet sich auf die Wahl seiner ersten Präsidentin vor

Am 2. Juni finden in Mexiko Präsidentschaftsund Parlamentswahlen sowie eine Reihe von Wahlen in den Bundesstaaten statt. Und schon jetzt steht so gut wie fest: Zum ersten Mal in seiner zweihundertjährigen Geschichte als souveränes Land wird Mexiko von einer Frau als Präsidentin regiert werden. Zwei starke Kandidatinnen bewerben sich um das Präsidentenamt: die linke Claudia Sheinbaum, Spitzenkandidatin der Regierungspartei (Morena-PVEM-PT) und Ex-Gouverneurin von Mexiko-Stadt sowie die konservative Unternehmerin und ehemalige Senatorin Xóchitl Gálvez, die für die Opposition (PAN-PRI-PRD) antritt. Ein dritter Kandidat im Rennen, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, der von der sozialdemokratischen Partei Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) unterstützt wird, hat kaum Chancen. Seine Kandidatur ist fast auf eine Zuschauerrolle beschränkt.

Von Zedryk Raziel

Lies den ganzen Text in der aktuellen Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Indigene | Mexiko | Nummer 522 - Dezember 2017 | Politik

DIE KANDIDATIN DER ANDEREN

Außerhalb des politischen Establishments registriert sich eine Indigene für die Präsidentschaftswahlen 2018

In Mexiko hat sich eine indigene Präsidentschaftskandidatin für die Wahlen 2018 registrieren lassen.
Mexiko | Nummer 528 - Juni 2018 | Wahlen

EINE NEUE GESCHICHTSSCHREIBUNG?

Andrés Manuel López Obrador auf dem Weg zur Präsidentschaft

Es gilt als fast gesichert, dass López Obrador und seine Partei Morena am ersten Juli die Präsidentschaftswahlen für sich entscheiden können. Damit käme der linksgerichtete Kandidat im dritten Versuch an die Spitze der mexikanischen Regierung. Doch frei von Widersprüchen ist seine Politik nicht.
Mexiko | Nummer 527 - Mai 2018 | Wahlen

ZIELGERADE MIT HINDERNISSEN

Zum ersten Mal könnte die Linke sowohl die Präsidentschafts- als auch die Parlamentswahlen in Mexiko gewinnen

Der Wahlkampf für den 1. Juli ist in seine heiße Phase übergegangen. Schon jetzt ist klar, dass es ein Kampf aller gegen den haushohen Favoriten López Obrador und seine Partei Morena wird. Der Linkspolitiker könnte Jahrzehnte neoliberaler Politik beenden und stellt damit für die mexikanischen Eliten eine akute Bedrohung dar.

Newsletter abonnieren