¡Adiós Amlo!

Am 2. Juni finden in Mexiko Präsidentschaftsund Parlamentswahlen sowie eine Reihe von Wahlen in den Bundesstaaten statt. Und schon jetzt steht so gut wie fest: Zum ersten Mal in seiner zweihundertjährigen Geschichte als souveränes Land wird Mexiko von einer Frau als Präsidentin regiert werden. Zwei starke Kandidatinnen bewerben sich um das Präsidentenamt: die linke Claudia Sheinbaum, Spitzenkandidatin der Regierungspartei (Morena-PVEM-PT) und Ex-Gouverneurin von Mexiko-Stadt sowie die konservative Unternehmerin und ehemalige Senatorin Xóchitl Gálvez, die für die Opposition (PAN-PRI-PRD) antritt. Ein dritter Kandidat im Rennen, Jorge Álvarez Máynez, der von der sozialdemokratischen Partei Movimiento Ciudadano (MC) unterstützt wird, hat kaum Chancen. Seine Kandidatur ist fast auf eine Zuschauerrolle beschränkt.