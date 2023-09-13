Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 591/592 - September/Oktober 2023 | Wahlen

Der Löwe brüllt sich zum Wahlerfolg

Der Rechts-libertäre Javier Mileo gewinnt die Vorwahlen

Bei den Vorwahlen in Argentinien am 13. August wurden die Präsidentschaftskandidat*innen der Parteienbündnisse gewählt. Überraschend gewann der rechts-libertäre Kandidat Javier Milei. Für die Wahlen am 22. Oktober wirft der Sieg des umstrittenen Kandidaten einige Fragen auf, denn Milei hat durchaus Chancen auf den Einzug in die Stichwahl zu Lasten eines Kandidaten oder Kandidatin der etablierten Parteien.

Von Emil Kolckmann, Buenos Aires

Lesen Sie den kompletten Artikel in der September/Oktober-Ausgabe (LN 591/592)

