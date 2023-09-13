Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Erinnerung | Nummer 591/592 - September/Oktober 2023

Ewiger Kampf für ein Nie Wieder

Zum Jahrestag des Putsches in Chile fühlen sich Opfer von staatlicher Gewalt von der Regierung alleingelassen

Präsident Gabriel Boric ist stets darauf bedacht, einen menschenrechtsfreundlichen Diskurs zu pflegen. Aus Sicht von Opfern staatlicher Repression lässt er seinen Worten jedoch kaum Taten folgen. Hilfsprogramme für Opfer von Menschenrechtsverletzungen bleiben unzurei-chend, während politische Stabilität für die Regierung oberste Priorität hat.

Malte Seiwerth, Santiago de Chile

Lesen Sie den kompletten Artikel in der September/Oktober-Ausgabe (LN 591/592)

