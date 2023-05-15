Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Extreme Dürre rafft Pflanzen und Tiere dahin

Interview mit dem Landwirt und Politologen Osvaldo Octavio Orieta über die Auswirkungen der Dürreperiode im Cono Sur

Zwischen November 2022 und März 2023 hat es in großen Teilen des Cono Sur (Chile, Argentinien und Uruguay) eine Dürreperiode gegeben, die noch schwerer als gewohnt ausgefallen ist. Wenig bis gar kein Niederschlag, sowie lange Hitzeperioden haben die Region heimgesucht. Neben anhaltenden Waldbränden sind den Sommer über schwere Einbußen in der landwirtschaftlichen Produktion zu verzeichnen. Einem Artikel in der New York Times zufolge haben verschiedene Forscher*innen herausgestellt, dass der Klimawandel zwar nicht direkt für die außergewöhnliche Dürre verantwortlich ist. Vielmehr seien die großflächigen Abholzungen des Amazonas und anderer bedeutender Wälder in der Region die Ursache für die intensive Dürre. Durch das Verschwinden dieser Ökosysteme sinke die Luftfeuchtigkeit in der Region des Cono Sur, was weniger Niederschlag und mehr Hitze bedeutet. Die LN sprachen mit Osvaldo Octavio Orieta über der Auswirkungen dieses Wetterphänomens für die Landwirtschaft.

Interview: Linus Nassabi

