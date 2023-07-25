Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Literatur | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Lyrik aus Lateinamerika

Ein Gedicht von Sarawi Andrango Titumaita

Sarawi Andrango Titumaita

Ähnliche Themen

Literatur | Nummer 514 - April 2017

DIE NUTZLOSIGKEIT DER LITERATUR

Interview mit dem argentinischen Schriftsteller César Aira

César Aira gilt als einer der bedeutendsten und produktivsten Schriftsteller Lateinamerikas: Er hat bereits über 80 Bücher veröffentlicht. Im Interview mit der Lateinamerika Nachtrichten erklärt er sein „Hobby“ Marcel Duchamp und warum er erst mal nichts mehr veröffentlichen will.
Literatur | Nummer 478 - April 2014

Du kommst zu mir zurück

Erzählung von Bernardo Kucinski

Literatur | Nummer 543/544 - September/Oktober 2019

„IN PERMANENTEM BANKROTT“

In ihrem Roman Nacht in Caracas zeigt Karina Sainz Borgo Unfreiwillig das klassistische Denken der venezolanischen Opposition auf

Die venezolanische Autorin Karina Sainz Borgo sorgt mit ihrem Debütroman Nacht in Caracas zurzeit für Furore. Darin schildert die Erzählerin Adelaida ihren ungewöhnlichen und ambivalenten Ausweg aus einem totalitären Schreckensregime. Überzeugen kann das Buch kaum. …

