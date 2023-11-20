Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Literatur | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023

Lyrik aus Lateinamerika

Ein Gedicht von Karen Byk

Von Karen Byk (Übersetzung: Lea Hübner)

Lies den kompletten Artikel in unserer Dezemberausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Literatur | Nummer 522 - Dezember 2017

DER SILBENREITER

Zu seinem hundertsten Geburtstag wurde das Werk des grossen Gonzalo Rojas für das deutschsprachige Publikum erweitert

Deutschland | Literatur | Nummer 522 - Dezember 2017

DIE POESIE IST EIN ZUG, DER UNS NACH HAUSE BRINGT

Ein persönlicher Bericht des Dichters Frank Báez über die diesjährige Latinale

Vom 19. bis 27. Oktober fand dieses Jahr zum 11. Mal das mobile lateinamerikanische Poesiefestival Latinale statt. Für den Dichter Frank Báez aus Santo Domingo bedeutete die Einladung zum Festival seinen ersten Besuch in Deutschland. Für die LN lässt er seine noch frischen Eindrücke von den Begegnungen und Erlebnissen in Berlin und München Revue passieren.
Literatur | Nummer 568 - Oktober 2021

LYRIK AUS LATEINAMERIKA

Ein Gedicht von Julio Sivautt

Newsletter abonnieren