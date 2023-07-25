Mit dem Rücken zur Wand

In Chiapas wie in ganz Mexiko nimmt die Gewalt in den vergangenen Jahren immer mehr zu. Dabei spielt die organisierte Kriminalität in Form der Kartelle eine große Rolle. Das beeinträchtigt das Leben der Bevölkerung, rebellierende Bewegungen wie die Zapatistas, sowie die Menschenrechtsarbeit.