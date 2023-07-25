Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Mit dem Rücken zur Wand

In Chiapas trifft das organisierte Verbrechen auf historische Konflikte

In Chiapas wie in ganz Mexiko nimmt die Gewalt in den vergangenen Jahren immer mehr zu. Dabei spielt die organisierte Kriminalität in Form der Kartelle eine große Rolle. Das beeinträchtigt das Leben der Bevölkerung, rebellierende Bewegungen wie die Zapatistas, sowie die Menschenrechtsarbeit.

Von Anne Haas

Foto: Gabriela Sanabria

