Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 591/592 - September/Oktober 2023 | Theater

Theater der Widerstands

Das chilenische Straßentheater wehrt sich seit der Pinochet-Diktatur gegen staatliche Unterdrückung

Es war und ist eine Arbeit am Abgrund: 50 Jahre nach dem Militärputsch und vier Jahre nach Beginn der Revolte von 2019 beschreibt die chilenische Bühnenbildnerin Constanza F. Verdejo historische Inszenierungsformen und aktuelle Perspektiven des chilenischen Stra-ßentheaters. Verdejo ist Aktivistin, Teil der Kompanie Teatro Misterio und Mitbegründerin des Theaterkollektivs E.L.A.S. (Ejercicio Libertario Almado del Sur) in Valparaíso.

Von Constanza Estela F. Verdejo, Valparaíso; Übersetzung: Tom Lagodny
Kunst und Protest Eine Straßentheatergruppe setzt sich in Szene (Fotos: Josue Guerra Alvarado)

