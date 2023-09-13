Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Indigene | Nummer 591/592 - September/Oktober 2023

Was sind zwei Monate gegen 500 Jahre?

Forderungen der indigenen Gemeinschaften bleiben weitgehend unbeantwortet

Seit fast drei Monaten protestieren indigene Gemeinschaften in der nordargentinischen Provinz Jujuy. Zunächst sperrten sie wichtige Handelsstraßen, Anfang August zogen Vertreter*innen bis in die Hauptstadt Buenos Aires. Seitdem wachen sie vor dem Gebäude der Corte Suprema de la Nación, dem nationalen Verfassungsgericht. Der argentinische Friedensnobelpreisträger Adolfo Pérez Esquivel besuchte sie und sprach ihnen seine Unterstützung aus. Zwei Mal hörte sich Präsident Alberto Fernández persönlich ihre Anliegen an. Doch eine Antwort auf ihre Forderungen haben sie bis heute nicht.

Von Lisa Pausch, Provinz Jujuy

