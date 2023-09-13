Was sind zwei Monate gegen 500 Jahre?

Seit fast drei Monaten protestieren indigene Gemeinschaften in der nordargentinischen Provinz Jujuy. Zunächst sperrten sie wichtige Handelsstraßen, Anfang August zogen Vertreter*innen bis in die Hauptstadt Buenos Aires. Seitdem wachen sie vor dem Gebäude der Corte Suprema de la Nación, dem nationalen Verfassungsgericht. Der argentinische Friedensnobelpreisträger Adolfo Pérez Esquivel besuchte sie und sprach ihnen seine Unterstützung aus. Zwei Mal hörte sich Präsident Alberto Fernández persönlich ihre Anliegen an. Doch eine Antwort auf ihre Forderungen haben sie bis heute nicht.