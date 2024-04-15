Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nicaragua | Nummer 598 - April 2024

Trotz aller Hürden ein Erfolg

Der UN-Klimafonds kündigt Finanzhilfen für Umweltschutzprojekt in indigenen Gebieten in Nicaragua auf

Es waren gleich zwei herbe Rückschläge für Nicaraguas Präsidenten Daniel Ortega und Vizepräsidentin Rosario Murillo: Zuerst entzieht der UN-Klimafonds dem Land das millionenschwere Umweltschutzprogramm Bio-Clima, das den besseren Schutz der Biosphärenreservate in Nicaraguas Karibikregion gewährleisten sollte. Kurz darauf kündigt die neue Chefin der Zentralamerikanischen Bank für wirtschaftliche Integration einen Paradigmenwechsel an und bringt die nicaraguanische Regierung mit der vorläufigen Aussetzung weiterer Darlehen in eine Kreditklemme.

Von Elisabeth Erdtmann

