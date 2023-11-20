Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023

Unternehmersohn in Spitzenposition

Der Neoliberale Daniel Noboa wird Ecuadors neuer Präsident

Die Zeit drängt: Der frisch gewählte ecuadorianische Präsident Daniel Noboa soll sein Amt am 23. November antreten. Danach stehen ihm nur knapp 18 Monate zur Verfügung, um die Herausforderungen der steigenden Arbeitslosigkeit, sozialen Ungerechtigkeit und der akuten Sicherheitskrise in Ecuador anzugehen. Wie gelang es Noboa, die Wählerschaft von sich zu überzeugen, und wen hat er in sein Kabinett berufen?

Von Adrian Gerling & Valeria Bajaña Bilbao

Ecuador | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023

„Wir müssen die Welt yasunisieren!”

Interview mit dem ecuadorianischen Wirtschaftswissenschaftler und Aktivisten Alberto Acosta

Am 20. August dieses Jahres haben sich die Ecuadorianer*innen in einem Referendum mehrheitlich für das Ende der Erdölförderung im Yasuní-Nationalpark ausgesprochen. Über das Ergebnis des Referendums, die daraus resultierenden finanzpolitischen Maßnahmen und dessen Bedeutung für die internationale Gemeinschaft sprachen die LN mit dem Wirtschaftswissenschaftler und Aktivisten Alberto Acosta.

