Unternehmersohn in Spitzenposition

Die Zeit drängt: Der frisch gewählte ecuadorianische Präsident Daniel Noboa soll sein Amt am 23. November antreten. Danach stehen ihm nur knapp 18 Monate zur Verfügung, um die Herausforderungen der steigenden Arbeitslosigkeit, sozialen Ungerechtigkeit und der akuten Sicherheitskrise in Ecuador anzugehen. Wie gelang es Noboa, die Wählerschaft von sich zu überzeugen, und wen hat er in sein Kabinett berufen?