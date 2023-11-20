Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Ecuador | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023

„Wir müssen die Welt yasunisieren!”

Interview mit dem ecuadorianischen Wirtschaftswissenschaftler und Aktivisten Alberto Acosta

Am 20. August dieses Jahres haben sich die Ecuadorianer*innen in einem Referendum mehrheitlich für das Ende der Erdölförderung im Yasuní-Nationalpark ausgesprochen. Über das Ergebnis des Referendums, die daraus resultierenden finanzpolitischen Maßnahmen und dessen Bedeutung für die internationale Gemeinschaft sprachen die LN mit dem Wirtschaftswissenschaftler und Aktivisten Alberto Acosta.

Interview: Valeria Bajaña Bilbao & Anika Pinz

