Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Weisses Feuer

Eine breite Protestbewegung kämpft für das Recht auf Wasser und Land

In der nordargentinischen Provinz Jujuy hat eine Verfassungsreform viele Menschen auf die Straße gebracht. Gouverneur Gerardo Morales versucht mit aller Macht, die Proteste niederzuschlagen.

Von Jara Frey-Schaaber

Lesen Sie den kompletten Beitrag in der Juli/August-Ausgabe (LN 589/590)

Argentinien | Bewegung | Nummer 514 - April 2017

ARGENTINIEN IN AUFRUHR

Präsident Macri weht der Wind der Proteste immer stärker ins Gesicht

In Argentinien reihte sich im März eine Massendemonstration an die andere. Zudem streiken Lehrkräfte aller Ebenen von Kindergarten bis Universität. Der Generalstreik ist schon angekündigt, ein Ende der Proteste nicht in Sicht. Die Regierung von Mauricio Macri ist ohne Antwort.
Argentinien | Nummer 381 - März 2006

„Die Revolution tragen wir nicht im Blut“

Interview mit Carlos Pisoni von der Organisation H.I.J.O.S.

Carlos Pisoni war gerade 37 Tage auf der Welt, als seine Eltern am 25. August 1977 verschleppt wurden. Der Vater war damals 28, genauso alt wie Carlos heute, und bei der Peronistischen Studentenbewegung engagiert. Seine Mutter 25 und Gewerkschafterin in der Peronistischen Arbeiterjugend. Das Baby wurde einer Nachbarin in die Hände gedrückt, die Carlos zu seiner Großmutter brachte. …
Argentinien | Nummer 387/388 - Sept./Okt. 2006

„Wir fordern die Transformation Argentiniens“

Zur Situation der indigenen Bewegungen

Die Indigenen-Aktivistin Natalia Sarapura spricht über Indigene in Argentinien: die Geschichte ihrer Politisierung, ihre Position in Politik und Gesellschaft und Schlüsselbegriffe der Bewegung. Die Arbeit in den Städten sieht sie dabei als die größte und wichtigste Herausforderung der indigenen Organisationen.

