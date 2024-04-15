Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Argentinien | Nummer 598 - April 2024

Zwischen Kürzungen und kollektivem Widerstand

Nach 100 Tagen Milei ist Argentiniens Kultur in Gefahr

Wegen drastischer Kürzungen im Kultursektor steht die kulturelle Vielfalt Argentiniens schon wenige Monate nach Amtsantritt von Präsident Milei auf der Kippe. Von Ministerien über Institute bis hin zu TV-Kanälen – zahlreiche kulturelle Einrichtungen sehen sich mit extremen Budgetkürzungen konfrontiert, was zu massiven Einschränkungen bis hin zu Schließungen führt. Mileis Maßnahmen haben daher nicht nur zu Protest, sondern auch zu Diskussionen über die Bedeutung von Kunst und Kultur für die Identität des Landes geführt. Ein Kollektiv von Kulturschaffenden in Buenos Aires versucht, sich den neuen Herausforderungen trotz großer Ängste entgegenzustellen.

Von Aurelia Tens

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer April-Ausgabe!

