Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Der Süden lehnt sich auf

Vom indigenen Widerstand gegen den interozeanischen Korridor und den Tren Maya im Süden Mexikos

Im April zog die indigen organisierte Karawane „Der Süden widersteht“ auf den geplanten Strecken zweier Megaprojekte durch mehrere Bundesstaaten und machte auf Menschen-rechtsverletzungen und die verheerenden Folgen der Projekte aufmerksam.

Von Recherche-AG

Foto: Victor Hübotter

Ähnliche Themen

Mexiko | Nummer 512 - Februar 2017

GASOLINAZO ENTFACHT WUTSTURM

Mexikaner*innen gehen wegen Benzinpreiserhöhung auf die Straße

Mexiko erlebt einen unruhigen Jahresanfang – und daran ist nicht nur Donald Trump schuld. Die Regierung hatte mit dem Jahreswechsel die Benzinpreise liberalisiert und damit landesweite Proteste hervorgerufen. Angesichts ungünstiger Rahmenbedingungen steht sie nun vor einem Dilemma.
Mexiko | Nummer 513 - März 2017 | Politik

LEICHTES RUCKELN STATT BEBEN

Der geplante patriotische Massenprotest gegen US-Präsident Trump fällt vergleichsweise klein aus

Ganz Mexiko gegen Trump war das Ziel der Initiative #VibraMéxico für den 12. Februar. Trotz prominenter Unterstützung folgten mit 40.000 Teilnehmer*innen relativ wenig Menschen dem Ruf, den Nationalstolz zu verteidigen. Regierungskritische Proteste waren unerwünscht, die harsche Kritik der Linken am „Hurrapatriotismus“ sorgt für kontroverse Debatten.
Gender | Mexiko | Nummer 516 – Juni 2017

NICHT MAL MEHR DER CAMPUS

Ein Frauenmord in der Nationalen Universität sorgt für einen Aufschrei, der einen weiteren Feminizid nicht straflos davonkommen lassen will

Die Nationale Autonome Universität Mexikos (UNAM) bleibt nicht unverschont von der Menschenrechtskrise. Ein Frauenmord auf dem Campus zeigt einmal mehr, dass Sexismus auch ein gravierendes institutionelles Problem ist. Doch lautstarke Proteste ließen nicht auf sich warten – dieser Mord sollte im Gegensatz zu den anderen Feminiziden nicht so schnell zu den Akten gelegt werden.

