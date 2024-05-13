Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 599 - Mai 2024 | Venezuela

Diplomat gegen Maduro

Die rechte Opposition in Venezuela einigt sich auf einen gemeinsamen Präsidentschaftskandidaten

Seit Jahren gewinnt die venezolanische Regierung Wahlen gegen eine gespaltene Opposition. Doch nun hat sich das bedeutendste Oppositionsbündnis PUD überraschend auf einen gemeinsamen Kandidaten geeinigt, der ursprüng­lich nur ein Platzhalter war. Für die Präsi­dentschaftswahl im Juli eröffnet sich dadurch ein neues Szenario.

Von Tobias Lambert, Caracas

