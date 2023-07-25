Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Ein Hauch von Hoffnung

Interview mit dem Kommunitären Journalisten Carlos Choc aus Guatemala

Als sich der Izabal-See nahe der Kleinstadt El Estor im Jahr 2017 rot verfärbte, vermuteten lokale Fischer*innen, dass die Nickelmine des Unternehmens Compañia Guatemalteca de Niquel de Izabal S.A. hierfür verantwortlich war. Sie ist ein Tochterunternehmen des russisch-schweizerischen Unternehmens Solway Investment Group. Das zuständige Umweltministerium reagierte weder auf Anfragen, noch leitete es eigene Nachforschungen ein. Nachdem die Fischer*innen den Bergbaukonzern angezeigt hatten und das Ministerium weiterhin nicht reagierte, blockierten sie die Hauptzufahrtsstraße des Ortes, auf dem auch die Transporter des Bergbaukonzerns fuhren. Es kam zu Unruhen, bei denen der Fischer Carlos Maaz erschossen wurde. Im Gespräch mit LN erzählt der indigene Journalist Carlos Choc, der von diesen Ereignissen vor Ort berichtete, von der Kriminalisierung seiner journalistischen Arbeit in Guatemala sowie seiner Sicht auf die Wahlen, deren erste Runde am 25. Juni stattfand.

Von Tamara Candela

Lesen Sie den kompletten Beitrag in der Juli/August-Ausgabe (LN 589/590)

Ähnliche Themen

Ecuador | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Politik und Poesie

Interview mit der Autorin Sarawi Andrango über die indigene Bewegung Ecuadors und Poesie als politisches Instrument

Die ecuadorianische Autorin Sarawi Andrango hat im Juni in Berlin und ihren neuesten Gedichtband Somos vorgestellt. Mit den LN sprach sie über ihre Poesie, die indigenen Proteste in Ecuador, Leonidas Iza, den Präsidenten des indigenen Dachverbands CONAIE und über die bevorstehenden Präsident-schaftswahlen im Land.
Literatur | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Lyrik aus Lateinamerika

Ein Gedicht von Sarawi Andrango Titumaita

Honduras | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Gemeindeversammlung im Schatten der Konzerne

Reportage zu einer Gemeinderatswahl im Territorium der indigenen Tolupanes

Das Territorium der indigenen Tolupanes ist für Holz- und Bergbauunternehmen ökonomisch sehr interessant. Ohne Berücksichtigung der Menschenrechte und der ILO-Konvention 169 setzen sie ihre Interessen häufig gewaltsam durch. …

