Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Chile | Nummer 598 - April 2024

“Eine Erneuerung der neoliberalen Politik”

Interview mit Lucio Cuenca über die grüne Energiepolitik der Regierung Boric in Chile

Chile übernimmt als möglicher Lieferant von Lithium, grünem Wasserstoff, seltenen Erden, Sonnen- und Windenergie eine Schlüsselrolle in der globalen Energiewende. Im Gespräch mit LN erläutert Lucio Cuenca, Direktor der lateinamerikanischen Beobachtungsstelle für Umweltkonflikte, wie die Boric-Regierung bezüglich der Energiewende an der neoliberalen, deregulierenden Politik vorheriger Regierungen festhält – und, welche Verantwortung Europa und speziell Deutschland zukommt.

Interview: Thereza Utzig, Martin Schäfer & Diana Figueroa

Lies das gesamte Interview in unserer April-Ausgabe!

