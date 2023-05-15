Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Indigene | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023

Konvention zum Schutz indigener Völker wertlos

Interview mit dem indigenen Gemeindevertreter Bernardo Caal Xol über die Kriminalisierung indigener Proteste

Die ILO-Konvention 169 zum Schutz indigener Völker verlangt Information und Zustimmung indigener Völker vor dem Bau von Wasser-kraftwerken in ihrer Region. Der Minister für Energie und Minen hat an spanische Strom-unternehmen Lizenzen vergeben, ohne die betroffenen Maya Q’eqchi’ zu informieren und um Zustimmung zu fragen. 2015 begannen Bau-arbeiten, was Proteste der lokalen Bevölkerung auslöste und die Kriminalisierung indigener Akti-vist*innen zur Folge hatte. Die LN sprachen mit Bernardo Caal Xol über die Hintergründe seine Haft.

Von Interview: Knut Henkel

Lies den kompletten Text in der Mai-Ausgabe der Lateinamerika Nachrichten!

Ähnliche Themen

Guatemala | Nummer 467 - Mai 2013

Ein Schritt vor – zehn zurück?

Die guatemaltekische Justiz stellt sich im Prozess gegen Ríos Montt (fast) selbst ein Bein

Im April sah es für einige Tage danach aus, als müsse der gesamte Prozess gegen Ex-General Ríos Montt ab seinem Stand vom November 2011 wieder neu aufgerollt werden. Doch nach zwei Wochen Unterbrechung wurde das Verfahren am 30. April von der Vorsitzenden Richterin Jazmín Barrios wieder eröffnet. Ob es jemals ein angemessenes Urteil geben wird, ist jedoch fraglich. …
Guatemala | Nummer 517/518 - Juli/August 2017 | Politik

ABSTIEG EINES KOMIKERS

Der gegen Korruption angetretene Präsident Morales versinkt selbst in Korruptionsskandalen – Rücktrittsrufe werden lauter

Eineinhalb Jahre nach Beginn seiner Präsidentschaft steht Jimmy Morales in Guatemala mit dem Rücken zur Wand. Gegen mehrere enge Vertraute und Top-Funktionäre laufen Ermittlungen und Verfahren, die Korruption blüht auch unter seiner Regierung und sein Image ist nach den Enthüllungen in Folge des qualvollen Todes von 41 Mädchen in einem staatlichen Heim nachhaltig erschüttert. …
Guatemala | Nummer 397/398 - Juli/August 2007

Allein unter Männern

Friedensnobelpreisträgerin Rigoberta Menchú hat bei den Präsidentschaftswahlen Außenseiterchancen

Am 9. September werden in Guatemala der Präsident bzw. die Präsidentin, 158 Kongressabgeordnete und 332 BürgermeisterInnen gewählt. Seit Monaten läuft die Wahlpropaganda auf Hochtouren und ist von Gewalt überschattet. Inhaltliche politische Auseinandersetzungen finden kaum statt. Als einzige Präsidentschaftskandidatin tritt Friedensnobelpreisträgerin Rigoberta Menchú an. …