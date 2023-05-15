Konvention zum Schutz indigener Völker wertlos

Die ILO-Konvention 169 zum Schutz indigener Völker verlangt Information und Zustimmung indigener Völker vor dem Bau von Wasser-kraftwerken in ihrer Region. Der Minister für Energie und Minen hat an spanische Strom-unternehmen Lizenzen vergeben, ohne die betroffenen Maya Q’eqchi’ zu informieren und um Zustimmung zu fragen. 2015 begannen Bau-arbeiten, was Proteste der lokalen Bevölkerung auslöste und die Kriminalisierung indigener Akti-vist*innen zur Folge hatte. Die LN sprachen mit Bernardo Caal Xol über die Hintergründe seine Haft.