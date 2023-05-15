Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Chile | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023 | Politik

Law and Order in Chile

Unter Linkspräsident Boric werden die Befugnisse der Polizei Carabineros ausgebaut

Mit einem neuen Gesetz wird die in Chile wegen zahlreicher Menschenrechtsverletzungen in der Kritik stehende Polizei Carabineros weiter gestärkt. Gleichzeitig stationiert die Regierung unter Präsident Boric das Militär an der Grenze zu Peru. Eine linke Antwort auf den dominierenden Sicherheitsdiskurs der rechten Opposition steht weiter aus.

Von Malte Seiwerth, Santiago de Chile

