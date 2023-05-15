Law and Order in Chile

Mit einem neuen Gesetz wird die in Chile wegen zahlreicher Menschenrechtsverletzungen in der Kritik stehende Polizei Carabineros weiter gestärkt. Gleichzeitig stationiert die Regierung unter Präsident Boric das Militär an der Grenze zu Peru. Eine linke Antwort auf den dominierenden Sicherheitsdiskurs der rechten Opposition steht weiter aus.