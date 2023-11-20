Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023

Mehr als überleben

Ein Jahr Lula-Regierung ohne parlamentarische Mehrheit

Der Wahlsieg Lulas bei den Präsidentschaftswahlen war für alle, die nicht Bolsonaro unterstützen, eine riesige Erleichterung und wohl auch die Rettung der brasilianischen Demokratie. Diese Erleichterung hält bis heute an. Aber nach fast einem Jahr der Lula-Regierung fällt eine erste Bilanz sehr gemischt aus – was keine Überraschung ist.

Von Thomas Fatheuer

Lies den kompletten Artikel in unserer Dezemberausgabe!

