Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Aktuell | Argentinien | Nummer 598 - April 2024

Mit vereinter Faust gegen die Kettensäge

Die argentinische Aktivistin Mariel Payo Esper darüber, was ihre Gruppe Poder Popular der Politik von Milei entgegensetzt

Nach gut 100 Tagen im Amt hat Argentiniens marktradikaler Präsident Javier Milei einiges umgekrempelt und einen drastischen Sparkurs etabliert – jedoch nicht ohne Gegenwind im Parlament und auf der Straße. Zum Auftakt unserer Interviewreihe mit argentinischen Basisorganisationen berichtet Mariel Payo Esper über die Arbeit der letzten Wochen und die Strategien ihrer Organisation Poder Popular. Poder Popular ist im Jahr 2022 aus der Fusion dreier Politgruppen hervorgegangen und seitdem in vier Provinzen Argentiniens aktiv.

Interview: Susanne Brust

