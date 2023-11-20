Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Guatemala | Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023

Monokultur vertreibt Milpa

Gespräch mit Menschenrechtsaktivist*innen aus Guatemala über die Expansion der Palmölindustrie in ihrer Region

Auf dem Gebiet der indigenen Maya Q’eqchi im guatemaltekischen Departamento Alta Verapaz breitet sich die Palmölindustrie aus – mit katastrophalen Auswirkungen für die dort lebenden Gemeinden. Über die Folgen dieser Expansion und agroökologische Praxen als Gegenentwurf haben die LN mit den drei Menschenrechtverteidiger*innen Maria Elena Tujil Caal, José Luis Caal Hub und Sandra Montejo Caba esprochen.

Interview: Carla Venneri

Lies den kompletten Artikel in unserer Dezemberausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

