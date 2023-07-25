Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Lateinamerika | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Pride Monat in Lateinamerika

Fotografische Eindrücke aus Brasilien, El Salvador und Chile

In Gedenken an die Stonewall Riots 1969 in New York finden jährlich im Juni und Juli Pride-Veranstaltungen („Stolz“) und Demonstrationen für die Rechte von Personen aus der LGBTIQ*-Community statt – so auch in der großen Mehrheit der lateinamerikanischen Länder.

Von Johanna Fuchs

Foto: Kellys Portillo @alharaca_sv

