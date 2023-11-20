Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Nummer 594 - Dezember 2023 | Venezuela

Tauziehen um die Präsidentschaftswahl

In Venezuela haben Regierung und rechte Opposition eine weitreichende Einigung unterzeichnet

Laut Verfassung findet im kommenden Jahr in Venezuela die Präsidentschaftswahl statt, 2025 folgen Parlaments- und Regionalwahlen. Über die Bedingungen versuchen Regierung und Opposition seit Jahren Einigkeit zu erzielen. Im Oktober unterzeichneten sie nun ein weitreichendes Abkommen. Im Gegenzug hoben die USA die Wirtschaftssanktionen gegen Venezuela teilweise auf. Doch es gibt bereits neuen Streit.

Von Tobias Lambert

Lies den kompletten Artikel in unserer Dezemberausgabe!

