Unschuldig hinter Gittern

Wie das Stigma der Armut in El Salvador zum bitteren Überlebenskampf führt

Das Leben von Juan scheint in besonderer Weise vom Unglück verfolgt – und gleichzeitig ist es doch typisch für das Schicksal einer vergessenen und stigmatisierten Jugend aus vormals von den Banden kontrollierten Zonen in El Salvador. Davon, wie willkürlich und grausam der aktuelle Ausnahmezustand unter Nayib Bukele, psychisch und körperlich beeinträchtige Menschen und ihre Familien in besonderer Weise trifft, handelt der hier beschriebene Fall von Juan* und seiner Familie, der von der Autorin im Rahmen eines Besuchs vor Ort dokumentiert wurde.

Die Reportage enthält explizite Beschreibungen physischer Gewalt und ihrer psychischen Folgen.