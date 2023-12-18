Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Kolumbien | Nummer 595 - Januar 2024

Verschmutzt und allein gelassen

Das kolumbianische Minendorf Boquerón leidet unter Kohlestaub, nach der Schließung zweier Minen aber auch unter Vernachlässigung – eine Fotostrecke

Text und Fotos: Leonard Mikoleit

Lies den gesamten Text in unserer neuen Januar-Ausgabe!

Ähnliche Themen

Kolumbien | Nummer 514 - April 2017 | Umwelt & Klima | Wirtschaft

„SEIEN SIE KEINE KOMPLIZEN!“

Interview mit der Anwältin Johana Rocha über die Energiepolitik Kolumbiens

Kolumbiens Kohleexporte erreichen neue Rekordmengen. Auch das unter dem Zeichen der Energiewende stehende Deutschland kauft den klimaschädlichen Rohstoff ein, die Menschenrechtsverletzungen beim Abbau interessieren nicht weiter. …
Bewegung | Deutschland | Indigene | Kolumbien | Nummer 517/518 - Juli/August 2017 | Umwelt & Klima

„BESSER LEBEN OHNE KOHLE”

Deutsch-kolumbianischer Protest hilft bedrohten Gemeinden

„Paremos La Mina! – Besser Leben ohne Kohle“: Unter diesem Motto haben drei kolumbianische Anti-Kohle-Aktivist*innen eine Rundreise durch Deutschland unternommen, um vom aktuellen Kampf der indigenen und afrokolumbianischen Gemeinschaften gegen das Unternehmen El Cerrejón in der Guajira zu berichten. Ihre Botschaft: Klimagerechtigkeit kann nur global gedacht werden.
Kolumbien | Nummer 545 - November 2019 | Umwelt & Klima

WO KOMMT DIE KOHLE HER?

Die kolumbianische Mine El Cerrejón zeigt, dass lokaler Kohleausstieg nicht ausreicht

Vielfältige Kämpfe wie die Besetzung des Hambacher Forstes oder die Anti-Kohlekraft-Kampagne Ende Gelände haben die Tagebaulandschaften in Deutschland in das Bewusstsein der Menschen gebracht. Doch mit einem Ausstieg aus der Förderung von Braunkohle in Zentraleuropa ist die Klimakrise längst nicht beendet. Stattdessen wird Kohle aus anderen Regionen importiert. …

Newsletter abonnieren