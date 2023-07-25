Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Brasilien | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

„Das große Thema ist der Schutz der Indigenen“

Interview mit Menschenrechtsaktivisten und -pädagogen Paulo César Carbonari

Die Amtszeit Jair Bolsonaros hat die Lage der Menschenrechte in Brasilien deutlich verschlechtert. Inzwischen ist die Regierung Lula ein halbes Jahr im Amt – Zeit für eine erste Zwischenbilanz. LN sprachen mit dem Aktivisten Paulo Carbonari von der Nationalen Menschenrechtsbewegung MNDH über die Situation der Menschenrechte und deren Verteidiger*innen.

Von Julia Ganter

