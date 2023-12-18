Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Mexiko | Nummer 595 - Januar 2024

Die Pyramide umdrehen

Neuigkeiten aus dem Lakandonischen Urwald

In bislang 16 Meldungen informieren die Zapatistas über Analysen, Entwicklungen und Entscheidungen der letzten Jahre. Zentral ist dabei die neue Organisierung der Regierungs­struk­­turen, die dafür sorgen soll, die Selbst­regierung der Basis zu stärken und sie besser für die eskalierende Gewalt in Chiapas zu rüsten.

Von Johanna Fuchs

