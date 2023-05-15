Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Arbeit in Lateinamerika | Brasilien | Deutschland | Nummer 587 - Mai 2023

Ein Konzern blamiert sich

VW leugnet die Verantwortung für Menschenrechtsverletzungen auf der firmeneige­nen Rinderzuchtfarm

Am 29. März scheiterten in São Paulo Verhandlungen zwischen Vertreter*innen von VW do Brasil, der brasilianischen Tochter des Volkswagenkonzerns, und der brasi­lianischen Staatsanwaltschaft über eine Entschädigung für die sklavenähnlichen Ar­beitsverhältnisse auf der VW-Rinderzuchtfarm Rio Cristalino. Die Staatsanwaltschaft hatte eine Zahlung von VW an die Geschädigten von rund 25 Millionen Euro vorge­schlagen. VW do Brasil verließ die Verhandlungen und erklärte, nicht weiter an einer Einigung interessiert zu sein. Der deutsche Mutterkonzern nahm eine Petition mit mehr als 3.000 Unterschriften zugunsten der Geschä-digten nur über den Presse­sprecher entgegen.

Von Günther Schulz

Lies den kompletten Text in der Mai-Ausgabe der Lateinamerika Nachrichten!

