Gefahr von oben

Drogenkartelle greifen Menschen in Mexiko mit Drohnen an

Gewalt durch Drogenkartelle ist in vielen mexikanischen Gemeinden nach wie vor ein großes Problem. Die Drogenkartelle greifen nun auf neue Technologien wie Drohnen zurück, um in Bundesstaaten wie Guerrero Angst zu verbreiten. Der Leiter einer zivilgesellschaftlichen Organisation, Pater Velázquez Florencio, überlebte im Oktober 2023 einen Mordanschlag. Ein Gespräch mit ihm gibt Einblicke in das bestehende Umfeld der Gewalt.