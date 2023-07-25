Berichte, Analysen und Stimmen aus Lateinamerika und der Karibik

Honduras | Nummer 589/590 - Juli/August 2023

Gemeindeversammlung im Schatten der Konzerne

Reportage zu einer Gemeinderatswahl im Territorium der indigenen Tolupanes

Das Territorium der indigenen Tolupanes ist für Holz- und Bergbauunternehmen ökonomisch sehr interessant. Ohne Berücksichtigung der Menschenrechte und der ILO-Konvention 169 setzen sie ihre Interessen häufig gewaltsam durch. Im Frühjahr dieses Jahres begleitete die MADJ, die Breite Bewegung für Würde und Gerechtigkeit, die Neuwahl des Gemeinderates in der indigenen Gemeinde San Francisco Locomapa. Auf Bitte von MADJ nahm LN-Autorin Rita Trautmann aufgrund der Gefährdung der Kandidat*innen als Menschenrechtsbeobachterin an der Gemeindeversammlung teil.

Rita Trautmann

Foto: Rita Trautmann

